Following New York Yacht Club American Magic informing the Regatta Director that they will not be racing in Round Robins 3 and 4 of the PRADA Cup this weekend, the racing schedule has been revised.

The new schedule is as follows:



Saturday 23 January 2021

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli vs INEOS TEAM UK - start at 16:00 NZT



Sunday 24 January 2021

INEOS TEAM UK v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli - start at 16:00 NZT



In order to comply with the formality of the Regulations, after finishing the above races, both competitors will have to take the start of a "ghost race" vs New York Yacht Club American Magic to allow the Regatta Director to award the point to the relevant team. The "ghost race" will then be suspended just a few minutes after the start. The rule of 25 minutes between the two starts will not apply to these "ghost races."



Should INEOS TEAM UK win the Saturday race, the Sunday race result will be redundant as INEOS TEAM UK would be the first classified team of the Round Robins and, as such, will go directly through to the PRADA Cup Final. In that event, the two teams will have the choice whether or not to race on Sunday.