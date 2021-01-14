World Sailing is sad to report the passing of Alex McAuley (CAN), former International Judge and Umpire, at the age of 88 on 7 January 2021.



Alex will be remembered by the local sailing community for his enthusiastic involvement as a long-time member of the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club and Past Rear Commodore.



He was a Certified International Judge for 22 years between 1992-2014, and an Umpire for 18 years between 1995-2003, which allowed him to enjoy travelling to regattas all around the world.



Alex received the Legends of Ontario Sailing Award "Honouring the Past to Inspire the Future" in 2015. The award acknowledged and recognised his outstanding contribution to the sport of sailing.



World Sailing sends its condolences to Alex's wife Audrey; sons Robert, Mark, Scott and Kevin; and grandchildren Austin, Brendan, Liam, Ryan and Alexandra.