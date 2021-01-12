World Sailing, the world governing body for the sport, is currently advertising for a Graphic Designer.





A big part of this role will be about maintaining consistency and quality across all communications and marketing requirements. You need to be happy doing the business-as-usual projects and executing against an established brand identity.



You need to be comfortable working at all ends of the design spectrum, from artworking to more conceptual design, from standard templates to strategic presentations, from online to branding environments.



Click here for the job description.



All applications should be sent to:

This is a role that will require a broad skill set in design across varied formats, as well as great communication skills. You will be working with a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders.A big part of this role will be about maintaining consistency and quality across all communications and marketing requirements. You need to be happy doing the business-as-usual projects and executing against an established brand identity.You need to be comfortable working at all ends of the design spectrum, from artworking to more conceptual design, from standard templates to strategic presentations, from online to branding environments.All applications should be sent to: human.resources@sailing.org with a CV, a one page covering letter and examples / portfolio of work by 11 February 2021. (Applications sent in without a cover letter and examples / portfolio of work will not be considered.)