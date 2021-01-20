World Sailing's Training and Development department has launched a Virtual Training Group, in partnership with SAP, World Sailing's Official Technology Partner, to support remote development of youth sailors and coaches from Emerging Nations.

Netherlands Antilles (AHO)

Antigua & Barbuda (ANT)

Bahamas (BAH)

Cayman Islands (CAY)

Cook Islands (CKI)

Dominican Republic (DOM)

Ecuador (ECU)

India (IND)

Iceland (ISL)

Peru (PER)

South Africa (RSA)

Samoa (SAM)

Serbia (SRB)

Slovakia (SVK)

Chinese Taipei (TPE)

Turks and Caicos

This is the first mass sailing project of its kind undertaken by World Sailing, allowing youth sailors and coaches from around the world to engage with each other while remaining on their home waters.Supported by SAP technology, sailors and coaches will benefit from using the recently-launched SAP Sail Insights mobile app that allows users to create, track and manage their own races and provides live data and analytics to improve performance and training.56 sailors and 27 coaches have joined the group from the following 16 nations:



Each month, participants will take part in virtual meeting led by Rob Holden, Training Delivery Manager, and Catherine Duncan, Training & Development Executive.



Forming a training network, participants will share sailing tips and report back on their progress. Each virtual meeting will focus on different skills and exercises for the sailors to work on at home with their coaches.



The first meetings were held on 14 and 15 December 2020, with group members receiving an introduction to the program and to the SAP Sail Insight App. The next meetings will be held on 25 and 26 January.



The SAP Sail Insights app is available for download on iOS and Google Play and has been endorsed by World Sailing.



Rob Holden, World Sailing Training Delivery Manager, said, "Given the current worldwide pandemic, we wanted to capitalise on the increased technology available by launching the first World Sailing Virtual Training Group.



"Being a sailor in an Emerging Nation can be difficult, with limited equipment, little access to larger international events, and the challenge of being motivated to train regularly on your own.



"So, harnessing the power of technology and the new SAP Sail Insights app, we decided to create this virtual network of coaches and youth sailors from Emerging Nations.



"The group aims to encourage sailors to train more regularly and to give the coaches guidance and more knowledge. The app assists the program by allowing training to be viewed more visually and is easily recorded, challenging the sailors to train more effectively.



"We are really excited to see how the group progresses throughout the upcoming year."



Any Emerging MNAs who are not involved in the group are welcome to contact Rob Holden (rob.holden@sailing.org) or Catherine Duncan (catherine.duncan@sailing.org) for further information.