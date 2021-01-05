World Sailing is sad to report the passing of Jeremy Pudney (GBR), former Council Member and Committee Chairman, at the age of 82 on 14 December 2020.



Jeremy, affectionately known as "Pud," was an International Sailing Federation (ISAF), now World Sailing, Council Member and Chairman of the International Classes Committee from November 1994 to November 2000.



He was also the former Chairman of the International 14 Class World Council, where he was deeply involved in re-uniting the various national 14 development Classes into a unified International 14 Class.



A member of Itchenor Sailing Club since 1964, Jeremy was an active sailor in the Int 14 Class until the 1990s and, along with his crew Richard Fleck, won numerous titles in the 1970s. He drove through the adoption of the second trapeze and later, as World Secretary, the amalgamation with the Australian 14ft Skiff class, and the rule changes producing the 14 we see today.



In later years, when helming from the trapeze became too much, Jeremy commissioned two Phil Morrison dayboat trimarans for sailing in Chichester Harbour; the second fitted with hydrofoils. As well as the Int 14 Class, Jeremy was also very involved with the Mirror Dinghy Class Association.



"Pud" had his coffin painted in the same colour as his boats, complete with the red stripe, and all the pallbearers wore the same red neckerchiefs as he used to wear. Following a family service at Itchenor Church, Jeremy's coffin was delivered by boat from ISC to Chichester with buglers playing the last post.



World Sailing sends its condolences to Jeremy's wife Mary; sons Jonathan and Jack; daughters Jessica and Megan; and six grandchildren.