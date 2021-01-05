World Sailing, the world governing body for the sport, is currently advertising for a Director of Legal and Governance.





All applications should be sent to: The Director of Legal and Governance will have responsibility for the provision of legal advice to World Sailing's group companies and support of the governance of World Sailing. The Director is supported by, and will be responsible for managing, 1 staff member (Legal Officer). The Director will report to the Chief Executive Officer.All applications should be sent to: human.resources@sailing.org with a CV and covering letter by 8 January 2021. (Applications sent in without a cover letter will not be considered.)