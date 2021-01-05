The Director of Legal and Governance will have responsibility for the provision of legal advice to World Sailing's group companies and support of the governance of World Sailing. The Director is supported by, and will be responsible for managing, 1 staff member (Legal Officer). The Director will report to the Chief Executive Officer.
Click here for the job description.
All applications should be sent to: human.resources@sailing.org with a CV and covering letter by 8 January 2021. (Applications sent in without a cover letter will not be considered.)
It features the latest news and events from the sailing world together with features and info in an easy-to-use format.
