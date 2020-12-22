It is with great sadness that World Sailing reports the passing of World Sailing Vice-President 1994-1998, Sadi Emmanuel Claeys (BEL) at the age of 74.

Sadi was an icon in Belgian sailing and had a major international presence in the sport for 50-years. He was as the Chairman of the Royal Belgian Sailing Club and Belgian Sailing, then KBYV and was also President of the Belgian 420 Class and a member of the Board of the Olympic Committee.



His presence was felt on the international stage and before becoming a World Sailing Vice-President in 1994, a position he held through to 1998, he was Chair of the Equipment Committee, a Council member and a former Presidential candidate.



A visionary with a strong appearance, he founded the Spa Regatta from 1989 to 1999 and in the Spring of 2020, Belgian Sailing awarded him the Fellowship of Jacques Rogge Trophy, the highest award in Belgium. As a close friend of Jacque Rogge, the former IOC President, the award was highly appreciated by Sadi for his special contribution.



In addition, Sadi was also a sailing representative at the Belgian Olympic Committee for the national team in Montreal 1976 and Barcelona 1992.



World Sailing sends its condolences to Sadi Emmanuel Claeys' family and friends.

