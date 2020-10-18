From 16:00 to 19:00 UTC, World Sailing's Classes Committee will meet virtually at the 2020 Annual Conference.





The Committee Agenda is available to view



Chaired by Markus Schwendtner (GER), the Classes Committee brings all of World Sailing's 117 Class Associations together to discuss and debate matters within the organisation.The Committee Agenda is available to view here and the session will be available to watch live below: