127 Member National Authorities submitted a verified vote to the Independent Scrutineer by the deadline of 1500hrs UTC on Friday 16 October. The ballot papers were sent to the Election Committee by secure means on Friday evening with all identifying information removed.

The members of the Election Committee have now counted and verified the votes and met today to agree the results.



No discrepancies or irregularities in the votes have been reported by the Independent Scrutineer or by the members of the Committee.



Presidential Election



As required by Regulation 4.2, a candidate for President must obtain more than 50% of the votes in order to be elected. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, then a runoff vote must be held between the top two candidates.



No candidate has received more than 50% of the votes. A second round of voting will therefore be required.



The second round will be between:



- ANDERSEN, Kim (DEN)

- QUANHAI, Li (CHN)



Voting packs will be sent to MNA Officers on the morning of Tuesday 20 October 2020. Voting will open when the packs are distributed and will close at 1500hrs UTC on Friday 23 October 2020.



The number of votes received by each candidate will be published following the declaration of the results at the General Assembly.



Vice Presidential Election



Regulation 4.3 sets out how candidates for Vice President are elected.



Following the counting of the votes, the Committee declares that a result has been obtained and no further rounds of voting are necessary.



As required by Article C.4(g) of the Constitution, the results will be notified to the General Assembly during its meeting on Sunday 1 November, and afterwards on the website and by written notice to all World Sailing Members.

