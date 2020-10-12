World Sailing's Election Committee, chaired by Philip Cotton and supported by Melanie Willmore and David Kellett, issued a reminder of the voting procedures for all voting countries ahead of the Election start date of Friday 9 October which can be found here.
KPMG (UK) LLP have been appointed as the Independent Scrutineer and will accept and validate votes on behalf of World Sailing.
Voting in the first round of balloting will close at 1500hrs UTC on Friday 16 October 2020.
In the event that no Presidential candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in the first round, two further rounds are scheduled for 20-23 October and 26-29 October to conduct run-off votes.
The results of the election will be announced during the General Assembly by the Election Committee on 1 November.
If there is a tie between any Vice-Presidential candidates, a run-off vote will commence on 1 November and conclude on 4 November.
Candidates eligible for election at the 2020 General Assembly, in alphabetical order by surname, are:
Presidential Candidates
- Kim Andersen (DEN)
- Quanhai Li (CHN)
- Scott Perry (URU)
- Gerardo Seeliger (ESP)
Vice-Presidential Candidates:
- Duriye Özlem Akdurak (TUR)
- Philip Baum (RSA)
- Cary Lee Byerley (ANT)
- William Canfield (ISV)
- Tomasz Chamera (POL)
- Jan Dawson (NZL)
- Luca Devoti (ITA)
- Jørgen Stang Heffermehl (NOR)
- Sarah Kenny (AUS)
- Yann Rocherieux (FRA)
- Cory Sertl (USA)
- Malav Shroff (IND)
- Riccardo Simoneschi (ITA)
- Marcus Spillane (IRL)
- Yui Shing Tong (HKG)
Click on the names above for further insight into the candidates. Alongside biographical information, candidates were also invited to supply manifesto documents and video messages.
World Sailing Newsletter

It features the latest news and events from the sailing world together with features and info in an easy-to-use format.
