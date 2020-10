Voting in the 2020 Election of World Sailing's Officers commenced on Friday 9 October 2020 when voting packs were distributed to World Sailing's Member National Authorities.

World Sailing's Election Committee, chaired by Philip Cotton and supported by Melanie Willmore and David Kellett, issued a reminder of the voting procedures for all voting countries ahead of the Election start date of Friday 9 October which can be found here KPMG (UK) LLP have been appointed as the Independent Scrutineer and will accept and validate votes on behalf of World Sailing.Voting in the first round of balloting will close at 1500hrs UTC on Friday 16 October 2020.In the event that no Presidential candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in the first round, two further rounds are scheduled for 20-23 October and 26-29 October to conduct run-off votes.The results of the election will be announced during the General Assembly by the Election Committee on 1 November.If there is a tie between any Vice-Presidential candidates, a run-off vote will commence on 1 November and conclude on 4 November.Candidates eligible for election at the 2020 General Assembly, in alphabetical order by surname, are:Presidential CandidatesVice-Presidential Candidates:Click on the names above for further insight into the candidates. Alongside biographical information, candidates were also invited to supply manifesto documents and video messages.