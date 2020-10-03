An intense day of racing on Saturday 10 October will open the inaugural eSailing Nations Cup, a nation v nation knockout challenge, with at least 10 nations fighting to be recognised as the world's best in competitive eSailing.





All fleet races will take place on Saturday 10 October, starting from 20:00 UTC, and will be streamed live on the eSailing World Championship Facebook page and World Sailing's YouTube channel.



The final ranking after five races will give each country a seeding to determine the regattas for the first round of the knockout stage - making it even more important to perform well in the fleet races.



Each captain will nominate two players for each race, a decision which is entirely up to them. The selection will be vital with the hopes of each nation on their shoulders. Captains will have no information about the other country's players.



The final entry list of players for each race will be published one hour before the start of the qualifier fleet races.



Captains must submit teams by 21:00 UTC on Thursday 8 October.



Format:



The qualifier fleet races will consist of five races, sailed back-to-back in the J70. In every race, up to 28 different boats will race against each other, with two players per country.



Scoring:



Each boat finishing will be scored points equal to the finishing place, eg. 1st place = 1 point, 2nd place = 2 points etc. Each team member's race score will be added together to give the Stage 1 score for the team. The teams will be ranked according to their Stage 1 scores.



For more details, please refer to the Notice of Race here.



Details for the seeding and the first round will be announced on Thursday 8 October.



You can play Virtual Regatta Inshore now on Desktop - iOS - Android.



