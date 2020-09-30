It is with great sadness that World Sailing reports the loss of Zvi Ziblat (ISR), an Israeli sailor, International Race Official and World Sailing volunteer.

Zvi began his sailing career in the Sea Scouts as a high school student in Haifa, Israel. He advanced to the Flying Dutchman, an Olympic class at the time, and represented Israel internationally. He later moved to the Etchells class which became his favourite boat, racing with club members at the Carmel Yacht Club.



In 1989, Zvi became an International Judge and was active in his home nation and around the world. He was an active member of International Juries, Protest Committees and was in hearings and on the water until his last day.



In 1990, he qualified as an International Umpire, becoming the first Israeli national to do so.



Zvi established himself as one of the most prominent International Judges in Israel and attended the Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, the America's Cup and numerous World and Continental Class Championships.



In addition to his international work, Zvi translated the Racing Rules of Sailing to Hebrew and guided the spirit of sailing and judging in Israel.



Zvi also dedicated much of his time to the development of sailing and represented Group D on World Sailing's Council from 1995 to 2004 and was an Events Committee member from 1999 to 2016. In 2016 Zvi was awarded the gold World Sailing Long Service Medal for his contribution.



World Sailing extends its condolences and sympathy to Zvi Ziblat's family and friends.