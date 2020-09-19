The submissions and schedule for World Sailing's 2020 Annual Conference, which comprises the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and General Assembly, has been published on sailing.org.





The 2020 Annual Conference will be held electronically from 15 October to 1 November 2020 and will include 11 Committee, 11 Sub-committee and three Commission meetings. World Sailing's Council, the main decision-making body of the world governing body, will meet across four sessions on 30 and 31 October.The General Assembly will be held on 1 November and will include the announcement of the ballot results for the election of President and Vice-Presidents. Further information on candidates and the voting process is available here Click here for the submissions and meeting schedule. All times on the website are UTC / GMT.All meetings will be held using BlueJeans video conferencing technology.Meetings hosted by BlueJeans Events, including the Council meeting and General Assembly, will be live streamed on World Sailing's YouTube Channel. Those held via BlueJeans Meetings will be available to view on YouTube 24-hours after the meeting has concluded. As such, there will be no separate observer registration for the meetings as all open meetings are either streamed live or available online to view.The move to an electronic Annual Conference comes following the global challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Abu Dhabi, UAE was scheduled to host the event this October and will now host the 2021 Annual Conference and AGM from 20-31 October.