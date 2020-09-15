Watch the next in the series of Ocean Race Summits streaming live from Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

The Ocean Race Summits have been developed over the past five years in collaboration with 11th Hour Racing, the founding Sustainability Partner of The Ocean Race. The series continues to bring leaders and other change-makers together sharing solutions and winning strategies to restore ocean health, inspired by the spirit of ocean racing.



The live feed will run from 16:00 to 19:00 CEST on Wednesday 16 September.



