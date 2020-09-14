World Sailing is pleased to announce Mount Gay, the world's oldest running rum distillery, as its Official eSailing Partner.





Mount Gay has a rich heritage in sailing and has been a long-term supporter of sailing globally with their Red Cap becoming well recognised by sailors over the last four decades.



Since the establishment of the eSailing World Championship, participation in eSailing has grown dramatically with more than 2 million global players participating in Inshore and Offshore games.



As Sailors, classes and Events have turned to eSailing to keep engaged, World Sailing and Mount Gay will use eSailing to bring global sailing communities together virtually, raise the profile of eSailing and support nations to develop their competition structures and eSailing National Championships.



Thirteen nations have launched eSailing National Championships in 2020 and with Mount Gay's support, Barbados has become the 14th with further nations to be launched.



Managing Director of Mount Gay, Raphaël Grisoni commented, "We are always looking for ways to support and bring our sailing community together… and this is now more important than ever! Our partnership with World Sailing will help us do just that."



"eSailing brings a new dimension to how we can actively give back to the sailors who have always shown love to Mount Gay. A key aspect of this partnership is to assist World Sailing in their goal to continuously open up sailing, making it attractive and easy for all to participate."



Scott Over, Commercial Director at World Sailing, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Mount Gay as World Sailing's Official eSailing Partner. The eSailing World Championship has grown twentyfold in the last year and the newly established eSailing Nations Cup has added another exciting element of competition and opportunities for global eSailors and member nations. It is a big step to be working with Mount Gay to enhance our eSailing project and highlights how far we have grown in such a short period of time.



"eSailing is rapidly gaining popularity as we attract sailors and non-sailors to the platform. Mount Gay is an iconic brand in sailing, famous for its support of major international events and engagement with sailors. The partnership with Mount Gay will enable deeper levels of community engagement in a thriving environment and enable World Sailing to continue eSailing development with new classes, venues and participating nations."



Raphaël Grisoni continued "eSailing will also let us try new and exciting things, like launching the digital Red Cap, introducing unique challenges and more!"



Participate in the eSailing World Championship now on Virtual Regatta Inshore on iOS - Android.



