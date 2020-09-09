The eSailing season will reach a climax on Saturday 7 November 2020, with the Finals of the eSailing World Championship and the eSailing Nations Cup.





The top eight players from the Final Playoffs, plus the winner of the inaugural eSailGP Championship, will compete for the title at the Live Final. The 2020 World Champion will be crowned in November and will receive a $10,000 USD cheque, generously donated by Virtual Regatta.



British eSailor Mike O'Donovan became the first eSailor to confirm his spot in the Final, after overcoming pre-race favourite and Spain SailGP Team member Joan Cardona in the eSailGP Grand Final to



The World Rankings will end on 25 September. Following this, the eSailing World Championship PlayOffs will run from 27 September to 3 October, determining the eight eSailors who will join O'Donovan in the Final.



The remaining eSailing season is available below:







The inaugural eSailing Nations Cup will commence in October, with 12 nations who are currently running eSailing National Championships to enter teams. In this nation v nation knockout challenge, teams of ten will participate in a range of races throughout October. Mass fleet races will take place from 5 October, followed by the rounds, and the Final on 7 November. The regattas in each round will consist of multiple formats, such as match racing, 5 v 5, and certified players v certified players.



The format for the eSailing Nations Cup is available below:







