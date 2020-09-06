The 2020 U23, Open and Masters Finn European Championship in Gdynia, Poland, concluded on Sunday with the three titles assigned.

In the U23 championship, defending champion, Cardona was never threatened. His only likely competition was expected to come from the three time and current U23 World Champion, Oskari Muhonen, from Finland, but Muhonen never even broke into the top ten, while Cardona was challenging for the overall win as well. Cardona ended up third overall compared to Muhonen in 18th. The bronze went to Estonia's Taavi Valter Taveter in 27th overall.

Likewise, Vujasinovic was always the favourite for the overall Masters title, normally sailing in the senior fleet and finishing in 13th overall, while Filipe Silva, from Portugal, the defending Finn European Masters champion, had a great last day to take second, with Olof Lundqvist, from Sweden in third.

In the Grand Masters, for those aged 50-59, Felix Denikaev, from Russia had a tight battle with Andrzej Romanowski, from Poland, while Stefan Sandahl, from Sweden took third.

The Grand Grand Masters looked to be a runaway for Marc Allain des Beauvais, from France but a miserable fourth day left it wide open. In the end he won by a single point from from Vladimir Skalicky, from Czech Republic, with Greg Wilcox, from New Zealand, in third.

The one and only, and incomparable Legend (over 70), taking part was Flemming Bender Jensen, from Denmark, in 66th place.



Berecz said the week had been exhausting, "I am 34 years old. After this week I feel like 60. This was one of the hardest regattas I can remember in my career Every day shifty, most of the wind was changing, it was very challenging but I made history by winning this title and I am over the moon."



He is the first Hungarian to win the Finn Europeans.



On his traning group, "Definitely we have the strongest training group now with the Spanish and Nenad [Bugarin]. And on this regatta see you can see that in the results. We did a pretty good job. As soon as we could train together we started training in Palma. And every day we were getting better, and we came here ready and we showed them that we are capable of winning and taking medals home so I am very happy for myself as well as the team."



His coach is the 1996 Finn gold medallist, Mateusz Kusznierewicz. "He is a legend. He was the first guy I think that made us believe that everything is possible. He won the Olympics at such a young age and he's inspirational for me. He's a very good coach we have a very good communication and relationship together and I am looking forward to continue working with him, because we can achieve more."



Scott rued his missed chances. "We have had a very tricky week. The conditions here have been challenging to say the least and we have had a lot of racing in offshore, super shifty winds and really hard to manage. The key to it as ever is consistency and unfortunately today in the first race I just got the wrong side of a 40-50 degree shift and that was it, and that was enough for the Hungarian to walk away with the win."



"So I have to settle for second this week."



On his preparation. "I think the training has been going OK considering how tricky it has been to get too much done. We have done a reasonable amount of sailing over the past eight weeks but only the two of us, so good to see that Henry and I are going well and I suppose ultimately everything is now about what happens in 10 months time."



Cardona was euphoric after taking the bronze. "Today was a very difficult day again, but I managed to make one of my best days on the water with a 5 and 6 so I am very happy to perform like that under so much pressure and I am super happy with the bronze medal. Of course I want to keep pushing to gain a spot in the Olympics."



"This is just confirmation that we are doing the right things with Muscat. We did a really nice job over the winter and summer after quarantine and we will fight very hard for the spot for Spain."



"It's very nice to win the U23 European Championship again, but of course I am just thinking about the bronze medal in the open championship. That makes me the most happy."