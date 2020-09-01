Kiran Badloe (NED) and Helene Noesmoen (FRA) were crowned the first European iQFoil Champions following a new Medal Race format that saw a knockout series before a winner takes all deciding race.

The final day delivered great action with high drama and intense moments topping everything that had been on display throughout the week - from wind shift wipe outs, great recoveries, abandoned races and a dying breeze.In light patchy conditions the winners adapted and made the most of conditions, showing huge mental resilience, sharp mind, technique and awesome fitness.The key to success on the day mostly came down to who got on the foil fastest and who stayed on the foil longest in the soft breeze.In the men's final, Badloe and Sebastian Koerdel (GER) fought hard in the final gybe and reach with Badloe's fitness handing him victory as he pumped his way across the line. Nicholas Goyard of France was made the settle for bronze.France's Noesmoen, who had been consistent all week long, nailed the semi final and final to take a convinving victory. Isla Watson (GBR) and Lilian de Geus (NED) completed the podium.