It is with great sadness that World Sailing reports the passing of Carlo Rolandi at the age of 94 on Friday 7 August 2020.

An important Italian personality in the international sailing world, Carlo started racing in his hometown of Naples and went on to participate in nine Olympic Games. From 1948 to 1992, the Italian was a six-time competitor and, as an International Judge from 1980 to 2012, he sat on the International Jury on three further occasions.



Within the Italian Sailing Federation, Carlo entered the Council in 1965, became Vice-Chair in 1977 and in 1981, succeeded Beppe Croce as Chair for eight years. Through this role he moved into World Sailing and was an IYRU Permanent Committee (now Council) Group D-South Europe Representative from 1983 to 1994.



In addition, he was a member of the Review Board from 1991-2010, sat on the Constitution Committee from 2005-2012 and was part of the Class Policy and Organisation Committee from 1983-1994.



A visionary for offshore sailing in the FIV, he was instrumental in the establishment of the ORC Rules in Italy, starting with the IOR, evolving later in the IMS and ORC to allow Italy to become a leading ORC nation.



His elegant presence, smiling face and friendly attitude will be remembered by all sailors who had the chance to meet him.



World Sailing extends its condolences and sympathy to Carlo's family and friends.