Though enjoying the extra family time, double Olympic medallist Mat Belcher is working hard on a new plan for success with teammate Will Ryan for 12 months time

Tell us about your memories of Rio 2016:



One year to go, again, brings back a lot of Olympic memories. To come away with a silver medal in Rio was an amazing experience and one that we really savour.



What has lockdown been like for you? How did you train and keep fit onshore while you weren't allowed to sail?



I've had a lot more family time, which has been amazing for me. I know that the next 12 months is going to be a different journey than the last Olympic preparations, but we're being creative and we're really hoping that we'll be able to get back into competition as quickly as we can and regroup with the rest of the fleet.







With Tokyo 2020 being rescheduled to 2021, what are your plans for the next 12 months, and how will you prepare and train for another year of Olympic campaigning?



I really hope that the Games can go ahead next year. The extra delay has been challenging for all, just to regroup, understand what that means and how that changes your training and your competition schedules. I know it's been challenging with everyone and we're really looking forward to getting through to the other side and representing Australia. Hopefully in one year's time we can walk into that opening ceremony and be ready to go, just as we were this year.