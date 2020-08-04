World Sailing will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and General Assembly electronically, due to the global challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Due to ongoing travel restrictions, World Sailing's Board of Directors resolved to hold the AGM and General Assembly electronically, in accordance with a written special resolution approved by World Sailing's Member National Authorities in June.



World Sailing's Annual Conference comprises a number of Commission, Sub-committee, Committee and Council meetings. These meetings will also be hosted electronically.



Subject to approval by World Sailing's Council, the main decision-making body of World Sailing, Abu Dhabi will now host the 2021 Annual Conference and AGM from 20-31 October.



2020 General Assembly



The election of the World Sailing President and Vice-Presidents takes place every four years at the General Assembly. All full World Sailing MNAs in good standing are entitled to be represented and vote for the President and seven Vice-Presidents.



World Sailing's Election Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2020 election of the World Sailing President and Vice-Presidents.



The deadline for the close of nominations is Sunday 6 September 2020 (eight weeks prior to the General Assembly). A candidate must have five or more nominations to be put forward for election.



