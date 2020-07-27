It is with great sadness that World Sailing reports the passing of Ceri Williams, a leading light in international windsurfing.

Williams dedicated his life to the development of windsurfing from junior development all the way up to senior competition and the Olympic Games.



He was instrumental in the growth of the Techno 293 class and establishing the class as the foundation of windsurfing. He was equally successful in supporting the continuing inclusion and growth of windsurfing at the Olympic Games and the Youth Olympic Games, where the Techno 293 was the inaugural windsurfing equipment.



On his passing, the International Windsurfing Association commented, "Remembered by countless organisers for his endless energy at the hundreds of events he shaped and attended. And never taking the praise. A true gentleman and very good friend. He will be remembered with great affection by the windsurfing community and organisations worldwide.



"Ceri dedicated his life to the sport we all love. We owe him a huge debt of gratitude."



Alongside driving the sport and discipline forward, Williams also served as an International Measurer for the Mistral, Formula Windsurfer and Techno 293 Class Associations.



Within World Sailing, he served on the World Sailing Classes Committee and was a member of Windsurfing and Kiteboarding Committee through to 2016.

