World Sailing's Election Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2020 election of the World Sailing President and Vice-Presidents.





The election of the World Sailing President and Vice-Presidents takes place every four years at the General Assembly. All full World Sailing MNAs in good standing are entitled to be represented and vote for the President and seven Vice-Presidents.



Full information on the election of the Board of Directors is available in Articles 73-76 of the



The Election Committee have produced Election Rules that govern the conduct of the election to ensure an atmosphere of mutual respect and equality is shown. These are available



The deadline for the close of nominations is Sunday 6 September 2020 (eight weeks prior to the General Assembly). A candidate must have five or more nominations to be put forward for election.



The next World Sailing General Assembly will take place on Sunday 1 November 2020.



2020 Annual Conference / General Assembly



In June, World Sailing's MNAs were invited to vote on a written special resolution to hold an electronic 2020 Annual General Meeting and General Assembly. In total, 68 valid votes were received. Nine of these votes were invalid as they were received by MNAs who are either suspended or who have not paid their annual subscription and so are not entitled to vote under Article 12 of the Constitution.



The required majority was 75% which meant that 51 votes in favour were required. The result received 59 in favour with nine against and zero abstentions ensuring the resolution was approved.



The 2020 Annual Conference is due to be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE in October with the General Assembly on 1 November. A final decision on the hosting of the Conference in Abu Dhabi will be made in August.

