Public voting has been introduced for the 2020 World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award as the nomination period officially opens.





This year's award is set to build on the momentum of the past two years by introducing a public vote to help decide the winner, alongside an expert panel of judges.



In its third year, the World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award showcases the leading marine-focused sustainability initiatives.



Corpus Christi Yacht Club, Texas, USA won the inaugural award in 2018 for delivering the first ever Youth Sailing World Championships that had a reoccurring theme of ocean conservation and sustainability, driven by a committed volunteer Green Team.



In 2019, the Royal Yachting Association (GBR) and its joint environmental outreach programme, The Green Blue, won the award for providing clear training and guidance on key issues that empowered boaters to take action.



The World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award focuses on excellence from across the sailing industry. World Sailing is now seeking entries from individuals, clubs, teams, events, initiatives, organisations and those from the marine industry with innovative products helping to make the sport more sustainable.



Entries must show alignment with at least one of World Sailing's Sustainability Agenda 2030 targets, and we would encourage submissions which have taken place or been carried out within the last 12 months.



The winner will receive a $10,000 USD prize to help further their sustainability activities, as well as an iconic trophy made from recycled carbon fibre which was sourced from an America's Cup boat and infused with bio resin.



Nominations close on 14th September 2020.



Dan Reading, Head of Sustainability at World Sailing, commented, "In the first two years of the World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award, we have seen the huge scope of work which is being delivered to ensure a sustainable future for our sport. The depth of initiatives varies from implementing sustainability projects at a local sailing club to working on reducing the environmental impact of boat production through life cycle assessment. This award celebrates and recognises these successful sustainability initiatives and I'm looking forward to receiving the 2020 nominations."



"We are excited to be supporting this initiative again and to add public voting to the award, expanding its reach and enabling the sailing community to have a voice in deciding this year's winner," noted Jill Savery, 11th Hour Racing's Sustainability Director. "As the world faces unprecedented challenges, we know it's even more critical to make changes that will create a more sustainable future for the planet and people. By celebrating the best innovations in the sailing world, we hope to create a ripple effect within the industry and inspire many others to adopt these best practices and solutions."



About 11th Hour Racing

