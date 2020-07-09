The 2021 - 2024 edition of World Sailing's Racing Rules of Sailing have been published and will come into effect on 1 January 2021.





The Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS) governs the sport of sailboat and sailboard racing. It is revised and published every four years by World Sailing. World Sailing's Racing Rules Committee, a group of experienced international judges and officials, are the guardians of the RRS. Following the publication of the last edition, the Committee have taken on feedback from sailors, MNAs and sailing officials to refine the 2021 - 2024 edition.



Requests for reproduction of the Rules, including all requests to electronically reproduce the Rules online or via apps, must be sent to



For MNAs who wish to issue prescriptions which are mandatory under RRS 88.2, these must be emailed to the World Sailing Executive Office with a request that they be approved. Prescriptions are only approved once they are posted on the World Sailing website.

