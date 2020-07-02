Long Hong Kit, a Singaporean sailing pioneer and International Race Official passed away on 20 June at the age of 74.

His sailing career saw him achieve success at the 1973 and 1975 South East Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games where he achieved a gold and bronze medal in the Fireball class. He also secured a gold medal at the 1983 South East Asian Games and competed in international events across six different classes.



Away from his competitive sailing, Long Kong Kit was appointed an International Race Official in 1989. In 1992 he was appointed an International Judge and served voluntarily at numerous international events.



In addition, he also acted as team manager and coach at major Games and events including the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima, Japan.



World Sailing extends its condolences and sympathy to Long Hong Kit's family and friends.



