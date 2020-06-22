World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has received confirmation of financial support from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following constructive dialogue.

The IOC is supporting World Sailing in addressing the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequence on postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



In the challenging times experienced as a consequence of COVID-19, World Sailing has engaged with the IOC on how best to address the impact experienced within the sport with detailed and transparent discussions. The support and dialogue underlines the outstanding partnership shared between the IOC and World Sailing.



"Receiving the support and the encouragement from IOC President Dr. Thomas Bach means a lot for World Sailing," commented World Sailing President, Kim Andersen. "I am looking forward to continuing the great partnership between the IOC and World Sailing with a focus on our great sport and our sailors."



The financial support will enable World Sailing to continue plans for developing and promoting sailing worldwide and delivering the highest standards for the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Furthermore, World Sailing will continue to develop formats in line with the IOC Agenda 2020 and the World Sailing Strategy with gender equality and sustainability strategies as a strong focus for promoting the sport in the future.

