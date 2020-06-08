To celebrate World Oceans Day [8 June 2020], World Sailing has expanded its Sustainability Education Programme with the launch of the materials in six further languages.

The Sustainability Education Programme materials were developed with The Ocean Race, in partnership with the World Sailing Trust and 11th Hour Racing, capitalising on the success of their own programme in the 2017-2018 edition of the race. The Sustainability Education Programme resources are free to use and are broken down into six topics each comprising of a booklet, trainer's guide and worksheet for age groups 6-8, 8-10 and 10-12.The Sustainability Education Programme is available to download below in the following languages:The resources have been welcomed by many Member National Authorities who have branded and are hosting their own versions such as Royal Yachting Association, CBVela, Chinese Yachting Association, Yachting New Zealand, Singapore Sailing Federation, Dominican Republic Sailing Federation, South African Sailing, Swiss Sailing, Spanish Sailing Federation, German Sailing Federation (DSV), Japanese Sailing Federation (JSAF), Uruguay Sailing Federation, Irish Sailing and US Sailing.Further language versions in Arabic, Italian, Latvian, Turkish and Vietnamese will become available in the coming months.In addition to MNAs tailoring the resources, the International Optimist Dinghy Association, has branded and shared the learning tools with its international members.Throughout the COVID-19 lockdown period, World Sailing has received positive feedback from numerous members with clubs taking to videoconferencing platforms such as Zoom to create virtual lessons with youth sailors.Dan Reading, Head of Sustainability at World Sailing, commented, "World Oceans Day is an important day to celebrate the Ocean but also reflect on its health. There are a number of threats ranging from plastic pollution to climate change. These resources educate young sailors about the global issues with local solutions. There is also plenty of interactive activities to help young sailors learn more about the sport as well as how to protect our oceans as every sailor should."