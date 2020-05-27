Boat Cleaning & Maintenance, the sixth and final topic of World Sailing's Sustainability Education Programme, is available for sailing clubs, teachers and parents to download now.

Delivered in partnership with the World Sailing Trust and 11th Hour Racing and developed with The Ocean Race, the programme forms part of World Sailing's Sustainability Agenda 2030 - sailing's commitment to global sustainability.There are six topics:Race with World Sailing, learn about different kinds of events and boats - available now:Resources & Climate Change - available now:Navigating Wildlife & Biodiversity - available now:Reducing Waste - available now:Oil & Fuel - available now:Boat Cleaning & Maintenance - available today:On the launch of the final topic, Dan Reading, Head of Sustainability at World Sailing, commented, "Maintaining your boat and components is important to extend the life of them. In this topic young sailors will learn about using environmentally sensitive cleaners, looking after your sails as well as the importance of maintaining your boat."World Sailing is a strategic partner in the International Maritime Organisation's GloFouling Project where one of the aims is to increase awareness of invasive alien species to recreational boaters that are referenced in this topic and topic four."The Sustainability Education Programme materials were developed with The Ocean Race, capitalising on the success of their own programme in the 2017-2018 edition of the race, and have been split into six topics each comprising of a booklet, trainer's guide and worksheet for age groups 6-8, 8-10 and 10-12.Initially released in English, further versions will be available in the coming weeks in Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latvian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese.The materials will ensure the next generation of sailors learn about wider environmental issues that can affect the sport as well as those areas where the sport can make a positive impact.The theme throughout is combining key sailing terminology with environmental issues whilst learning about some of the exciting events and boats in the sport that can inspire the next generation of sailors.