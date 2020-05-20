World Sailing has cancelled the 2020 Offshore World Championship, due to be held alongside October's Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta, Malta, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.





The many uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the postponement of the one-design L30 charter boat production and distribution across Europe, and have disrupted the ability of Member National Authorities (MNAs) to run qualification events to decide who may enter the event. In light of these difficult circumstances, World Sailing's Board of Directors decided it is prudent and fairer to cancel the 2020 edition of the Offshore Worlds. The event was expecting to feature teams of mixed sailors from 20 nations from each continent. The inaugural edition of the Offshore World Championship will now take place in 2021.In the meantime, the Royal Malta Yacht Club is continuing its preparations for the 2020 Rolex Middle Sea Race, while closely monitoring developments with COVID-19 and following the advice and guidance from the World Health Organisation and the Maltese government. At this point, the club has every intention to run the 606nm offshore race should circumstances permit. World Sailing and the Royal Malta Yacht Club are also in discussion about holding the 2021 Championship alongside the 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race.For further information on the Rolex Middle Sea Race, click here