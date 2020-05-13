Reducing Waste, the fourth topic of World Sailing's Sustainability Education Programme, is available for sailing clubs, teachers and parents to download now.

Delivered in partnership with the World Sailing Trust and 11th Hour Racing and developed with The Ocean Race, the programme forms part of World Sailing's Sustainability Agenda 2030 - sailing's commitment to global sustainability.There are six topics:Race with World Sailing, learn about different kinds of events and boats - available now:Resources & Climate Change - available now:Navigating Wildlife & Biodiversity - available now:Reducing Waste - available from today:Oil & Fuel - available from 20 MayBoat Cleaning & Maintenance - available from 27 MayOn the release of topic 4, Reducing Waste, Head of Sustainability at World Sailing, Dan Reading, commented, "Waste, particularly plastic waste, is perhaps the most common form of pollution sailors come across out on the water."When plastic waste ends up in our waterways, inland lakes and oceans, it does not disappear and is broken down into microplastics that are found everywhere in the aquatic ecosystem. As the world's oceans are sailors' field of play, they have a duty to ensure they are not contributing to the problem."Reducing Waste, the fourth topic of the Sustainability Education Programme, will educate young sailors on the waste hierarchy and best practice around their sailing and yacht clubs so they can make a positive difference."The Sustainability Education Programme materials were developed with The Ocean Race, capitalising on the success of their own programme in the 2017-2018 edition of the race, and have been split into six topics each comprising of a booklet, trainer's guide and worksheet for age groups 6-8, 8-10 and 10-12.Initially released in English, further versions will be available in the coming weeks in Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latvian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese.The materials will ensure the next generation of sailors learn about wider environmental issues that can affect the sport as well as those areas where the sport can make a positive impact.The theme throughout is combining key sailing terminology with environmental issues whilst learning about some of the exciting events and boats in the sport that can inspire the next generation of sailors.