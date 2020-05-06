World Sailing has appointed David Graham, a 20-year veteran in the sailing industry, as its new Chief Executive Officer starting 13 July 2020.

Graham's extensive and impressive career includes functions in sales, events, coaching and sponsorship, including CEO and Managing Director roles.



Graham's most recent role was at Oman Sail, a national initiative that uses the power of sport to contribute to the development of the Omani people, where he served as CEO from 2009 through to April 2020.



During his tenure, Graham was instrumental in establishing the sport in Oman, growing the national sailing team to one of the leading teams in Asia and developing the nation as a top destination for Class World Championships, America's Cup World Series and Extreme Sailing Series events. Prior to his tenure at Oman Sail, Graham managed a sailing school before spending over a decade in senior positions in the world's leading dinghy manufacturers.



His experience as an active sailor is equally as strong. An active sailor his whole life, he grew up as a dinghy sailor and was involved in major big boat series and races onboard both monohulls and multihulls. In addition he has recently taking up kiteboarding to add to his repertoire of sailing skillsets.



Kim Andersen, President of World Sailing, commented, "As World Sailing looks to the future and the next phase of growth, we are confident that with David's combined background in management and sailing that he is the right leader to help restructure and provide a strong direction for the operations of our organization. On behalf of the entire World Sailing family it gives me great pleasure to welcome David to the team."



World Sailing's Board of Directors worked with Odgers Berndtson in search of the ideal candidate and reviewed a strong list of international candidates.



Scott Perry, World Sailing Vice President, added, "The board received several high calibre applicants and having reviewed each one carefully we unanimously approved the selection of David Graham. With better clarity over our finances through to 2021, now is the time to build up our future and this includes bringing in a CEO to guide the day to day operations and future negotiations of our organisation."



On his appointment, Graham commented, "I am really looking forward to my new role with World Sailing. I would like to thank President Kim Andersen and the board for their confidence; I look forward to working with them to develop World Sailing and building a strong organization together."