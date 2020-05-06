Click here to access English-language Sustainability Education Programme materials.
Delivered in partnership with the World Sailing Trust and 11th Hour Racing and developed with The Ocean Race, the programme forms part of World Sailing's Sustainability Agenda 2030 - sailing's commitment to global sustainability.
There are six topics:
Race with World Sailing, learn about different kinds of events and boats - available now:
- Booklet
- Trainers Guide
- Worksheets
Resources & Climate Change - available now:
- Booklet
- Trainers Guide
- Worksheets
Navigating Wildlife & Biodiversity - available from today:
- Booklet
- Trainers Guide
- Worksheets
Reducing Waste - available from 13 May
Oil & Fuel - available from 20 May
Boat Cleaning & Maintenance - available from 27 May
Dan Reading, Head of Sustainability at World Sailing, commented on the release of Navigating Wildlife & Biodiversity, "Sailors have a duty to be stewards for the ocean and are responsible for keeping it healthy. This third topic will help educate young sailors on the importance of biodiversity as well familiarising themselves with types of the wildlife we share our waters with. There are also some top tips on how to protect our seas, lakes and waterways.
"Furthermore, the topic outlines how sailors can behave responsibly on the water and how to navigate marine life."
The Sustainability Education Programme materials were developed with The Ocean Race, capitalising on the success of their own programme in the 2017-2018 edition of the race, and have been split into six topics each comprising of a booklet, trainer's guide and worksheet for age groups 6-8, 8-10 and 10-12.
Initially released in English, further versions will be available in the coming weeks in Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latvian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese.
The materials will ensure the next generation of sailors learn about wider environmental issues that can affect the sport as well as those areas where the sport can make a positive impact.
The theme throughout is combining key sailing terminology with environmental issues whilst learning about some of the exciting events and boats in the sport that can inspire the next generation of sailors.
