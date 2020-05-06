Navigating Wildlife & Biodiversity, the third topic of World Sailing's Sustainability Education Programme, is available for sailing clubs, teachers and parents to download now.

Delivered in partnership with the World Sailing Trust and 11th Hour Racing and developed with The Ocean Race, the programme forms part of World Sailing's Sustainability Agenda 2030 - sailing's commitment to global sustainability.There are six topics:Race with World Sailing, learn about different kinds of events and boats - available now:Resources & Climate Change - available now:Navigating Wildlife & Biodiversity - available from today:Reducing Waste - available from 13 MayOil & Fuel - available from 20 MayBoat Cleaning & Maintenance - available from 27 MayDan Reading, Head of Sustainability at World Sailing, commented on the release of Navigating Wildlife & Biodiversity, "Sailors have a duty to be stewards for the ocean and are responsible for keeping it healthy. This third topic will help educate young sailors on the importance of biodiversity as well familiarising themselves with types of the wildlife we share our waters with. There are also some top tips on how to protect our seas, lakes and waterways."Furthermore, the topic outlines how sailors can behave responsibly on the water and how to navigate marine life."The Sustainability Education Programme materials were developed with The Ocean Race, capitalising on the success of their own programme in the 2017-2018 edition of the race, and have been split into six topics each comprising of a booklet, trainer's guide and worksheet for age groups 6-8, 8-10 and 10-12.Initially released in English, further versions will be available in the coming weeks in Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latvian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese.The materials will ensure the next generation of sailors learn about wider environmental issues that can affect the sport as well as those areas where the sport can make a positive impact.The theme throughout is combining key sailing terminology with environmental issues whilst learning about some of the exciting events and boats in the sport that can inspire the next generation of sailors.