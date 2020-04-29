Resources and Climate Change, the second topic of World Sailing's Sustainability Education Programme, is available for sailing clubs, teachers and parents to download now.

Delivered in partnership with the World Sailing Trust and 11th Hour Racing and developed with The Ocean Race, the programme forms part of World Sailing's Sustainability Agenda 2030 - sailing's commitment to global sustainability.There are six topics:Race with World Sailing, learn about different kinds of events and boats - available now:Resources & Climate Change - available from today:Navigating Wildlife & Biodiversity - available from 6 MayReducing Waste - available from 13 MayOil & Fuel - available from 20 MayBoat Cleaning & Maintenance - available from 27 MayOn the Resources and Climate Change topic, Dan Reading, Head of Sustainability at World Sailing commented, "as sailors, climate change has a huge impact on our field of play. Extreme weather puts boats, marinas and sailors' lives at risk, a rise in sea levels creates new hazards and the warming of the oceans is impacting biodiversity."The second topic will enable young sailors to understand the impact that climate change has on our sport and planet with fun activities showing how they can reduce their impact to make a positive change locally."As a founding signatory to the United Nations Climate Change 'Sports for Climate Action Framework' we have been working to reduce carbon emissions of the sport with stakeholders and part of the mission is to also educate the next generation. World Sailing co-chairs work on systemic efforts across sport to promote greater environmental responsibility with the International Olympic Committee."Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, leading work under Sports for Climate Action at the UN Climate Change commented, "We are pleased to see World Sailing launch educational resources available to all on the topic of Climate Change, we hope other signatories of the Sports for Climate Action Framework can replicate similar resources to engage with millions of sports fans and participants around the world."The Sustainability Education Programme materials were developed with The Ocean Race, capitalising on the success of their own programme in the 2017-2018 edition of the race, and have been split into six topics each comprising of a booklet, trainer's guide and worksheet for age groups 6-8, 8-10 and 10-12.Initially released in English, further versions will be available in the coming weeks in Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latvian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese.The materials will ensure the next generation of sailors learn about wider environmental issues that can affect the sport as well as those areas where the sport can make a positive impact.The theme throughout is combining key sailing terminology with environmental issues whilst learning about some of the exciting events and boats in the sport that can inspire the next generation of sailors.