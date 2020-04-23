Like many sailors who are following instructions to #StayAtHome during the COVID-19 pandemic, aspiring Canadian Olympian Sarah Douglas is still able to get her sailing fix.





"Right now a general session in the game is Tuesday or Thursday nights," commented Douglas. "We have a little group going with probably around 20 of us around the world and it's super fun.



"We Zoom call during it, we chat and force penalties and I would for sure 10 out 10 recommend the game."





Douglas is one of thousands of eSailors currently participating in the eSailing World Championship on Virtual Regatta Inshore.



Following the cancellation of high-profile international sailing events, regattas such as Hempel World Cup Series Genoa, Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar and Kiel Week have been introduced into the game. They have joined a host of further challenges and eSailors in Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are facing off in National Championships.



A community in excess of 2.5 million eSailors are sharing their passion across Virtual Regatta's Inshore and Offshore Games and you can too! Play via iOS - Android. Douglas, who won gold in the Laser Radial at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, has taken to Virtual Regatta Inshore, the leading digital sailing platform, to participate in the eSailing World Championship and to race her friends."Right now a general session in the game is Tuesday or Thursday nights," commented Douglas. "We have a little group going with probably around 20 of us around the world and it's super fun."We Zoom call during it, we chat and force penalties and I would for sure 10 out 10 recommend the game."Douglas is one of thousands of eSailors currently participating in the eSailing World Championship on Virtual Regatta Inshore.Following the cancellation of high-profile international sailing events, regattas such as Hempel World Cup Series Genoa, Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar and Kiel Week have been introduced into the game. They have joined a host of further challenges and eSailors in Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are facing off in National Championships.A community in excess of 2.5 million eSailors are sharing their passion across Virtual Regatta's Inshore and Offshore Games and you can too! Play via Desktop