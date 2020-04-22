World Sailing, in partnership with the World Sailing Trust and 11th Hour Racing, have released a Sustainability Education Programme, developed with The Ocean Race, for sailing clubs and parents as part of its Agenda 2030 - sailing's commitment to global sustainability.





Initially released in English, further versions will be available in the coming weeks in Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latvian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese.







To expand the reach of the education programme, World Sailing will work with its Member National Authorities, Class Associations and Special Events, to cobrand the materials and launch directly to their membership.



The Sustainability Education Programme materials were developed with The Ocean Race, capitalising on the success of their own programme in the 2017-2018 edition of the race, and have been split into six topics each comprising of a booklet, trainer's guide and worksheet for age groups 6-8, 8-10 and 10-12.



The topics are: Race with World Sailing, learn about different kinds of events and boats - available today

- Booklet

- Trainers Guide

- Worksheets Resources & Climate Change - available from 29 April Navigating Wildlife & Biodiversity - available from 6 May Reducing Waste - available from 13 May Oil & Fuel - available from 20 May Boat Cleaning & Maintenance - available from 27 May

The materials will ensure the next generation of sailors learn about wider environmental issues that can affect the sport as well as those areas where the sport can make a positive impact.



The theme throughout is combining key sailing terminology with environmental issues whilst learning about some of the exciting events and boats in the sport that can inspire the next generation of sailors.



Dan Reading, Head of Sustainability at World Sailing, commented, "With many sailors unable to take to the water due to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing the future generation of participants with these resources will enable them to gain a deeper understanding around topics close to many sailors' hearts.



"Those home schooling can benefit from tailored, fun and interactive lessons and I am thrilled we could make this accessible to as many people as possible and would like to thank 11th Hour Racing for their support."



The International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA) have already adopted and tested the educational resources. Fiona Kidd, Secretary General, IODA commented, "The Sustainability Education Programme is directly targeted at the age group of kids sailing the Optimist Dinghy. As the largest youth sailing class in the world, thousands of young Opti sailors around the globe will learn and benefit from this programme. We look forward to introducing it to our 110 Members and their sailors, who are the future guardians of our oceans and environment."



MNAs and Class Associations interested in using the materials should contact

