Check out the latest from the second week of #SailingAllTogether. This week includes:



- The beautiful views that come with sailing offshore at sunset

- Fabulous kiteboarding in stunning Cabarete

- When your lucky cap makes a bid for freedom

- Listening to the sounds of the sea while sailing solo

- Enjoying a day on the water with your best friend



Watch below:





#SailingAllTogether



With the sporting world on lockdown due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, sailing has been no different, with regattas in all areas unfortunately affected by cancellations or postponements.



But we're aiming to bring the sailing community together during these testing times - and we need your help!



We want you to send us your best sailing videos for us to share on social media!



It can be of anything - foiling in champagne conditions, a tricky tack or gybe, or even a calamitous capsize.



We're looking for big yachts, small dinghies, foiling cats, windsurfing & kiteboarding and everything in between!



It doesn't matter if you're young or old, male or female, professional or amateur - we are accepting videos of all kinds from sailors of all backgrounds.



Our favourites will be featured on our social media channels, with credit to the owners, so if you've got a Facebook page, Twitter account or Instagram profile, let us know and we'll tag you!



Let's spread some positivity through the power of the best sport in the world!



Send your videos to

