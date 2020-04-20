A message from World Sailing President, Kim Andersen, on the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer.

In December 2019, the Board appointed Odgers Berndtson as our executive search partner for appointing a new Chief Executive Officer. Odgers are among the leading executive search firms in global sport and are very experienced in the world of IFs, NGBs, NOCs and the Olympic and Paralympic ecosystem.



The Board received several high calibre applicants following the process and the Board spoke to several candidates on their application.



Following a news article in Inside The Games published on Sunday 19 April, I would like to clarify the date of hiring a new CEO.



We have not confirmed a date for hiring a new CEO but we are considering the engagement of the role when we have more certainty around World Sailing's budget.



I thank Liam Morgan for correcting the news article on Inside The Games.



Following the departure of Andy Hunt as CEO, World Sailing's Senior Management Team, in close co-operation with the Board, have been managing the organisation.



As no hiring has been done, the salary level of a new CEO is also unconfirmed.