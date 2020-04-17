The Medemblik Regatta and Semaine Olympique Francaise (SOF) are the latest internationally renowned Olympic sailing events to join the eSailing world.





Hempel World Cup Series Genoa runs through to Saturday 18 April before SOF starts on 20 April with the concluding Medal Races on 26 April. The Medemblik Regatta will commence on 4 June and conclude 7 June. The previously announced Kiel Week will run from 20 - 28 June.



Both World Sailing and Virtual Regatta, the leading digital sailing platform, have worked closely with each regatta to recreate each one as a virtual racecourse, available for eSailors all over the world to take part in.



In the current climate, sailors all around the world are getting their fix with eSailing through participation in the eSailing World Championship. Alongside testing themselves on a global level, eSailors in Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are facing off in National Championships.



Through making world-famous Olympic class events accessible to a community in excess of 2.5 million eSailors, sailors of all ages and backgrounds can continue to share their passion for the sport.



At each regatta, two Olympic boats - 49er and the Nacra 17 - will be available for players to race.



The first few days of each event launch will consist of challenges. Ranked Medal Races will take place over the final two days, open to all players - no qualification for these races is necessary, but results will count towards World and National rankings for eSailors!



These Medal Races for these challenges will also provide an opportunity for two eSailors (one from the 49er and one from the Nacra) to qualify for the eSailing World Championship Playoffs. This will give eSailors a chance at qualifying to the Live Final, where the 2020 eSailing World Champion will be crowned.



The challenges are available now and can be played on Virtual Regatta Inshore on iOS - Android.

