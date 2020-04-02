World Sailing has cancelled the 2020 Hempel World Cup Series Final, that was due to be held in Enoshima, Japan from 14-21 June 2020, due to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

World Sailing's Board of Directors and the Japan Sailing Federation (JSAF) agreed on the cancellation following the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee's decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and to ensure the health and well-being of sailors, support personnel, officials and volunteers.



The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will now be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 and World Sailing is currently working with the IOC on necessary adaptations to Games delivery plans and Olympic qualification systems.



World Sailing and JSAF are now in discussions, looking at possibilities for future Olympic class sailing events to be held out of Enoshima Yacht Harbour ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.