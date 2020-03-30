World Sailing, the International Federation for the sport, and Virtual Regatta, the world-leading digital sailing platform, are launching several iconic Olympic class regattas in the eSailing world.





These events include:



- Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar

- Hempel World Cup Series, Genoa

- Kiel Week



with more expected to be announced in the near future!



eSailors can compete at Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Virtual Regatta from today (Monday 30 March until 3rd April), at the Hempel World Cup Series, Genoa from 11th - 18th April, and at Kiel Week from 20th - 28th June, while other events will be launched at a later date.



Both World Sailing and Virtual Regatta have worked closely with each regatta to recreate each one as a virtual racecourse, available for eSailors all over the world to take part in.



In the current climate, it's more important than ever for us to feel connected with the rest of the sailing community. Making these world-famous Olympic class events accessible to everyone online gives us the chance to engage sailors of all ages and backgrounds, allowing all involved to continue to share their passion for the sport.



Recently there has been a huge increase in active daily users on Virtual Regatta Inshore, rising from 5,000 at the start of the year to around 18,000-20,000 and peaking at 25,000 this week - it's clear that sailors around the world are getting their fix with eSailing!



At each regatta, the 49er and the Nacra 17 will be available for players to race at virtual replications of these real-life sailing venues.



The first few days of each event launch will consist of challenges. Ranked Medal Races will take place over the final two days, open to all players - no qualification for these races is necessary, but results will count towards World and National rankings for eSailors!



Additionally, Hempel World Cup Series Genoa will qualify as a 'blue challenge,' meaning the opening challenges will also count towards the official eSailing World Championship ranking.



These Medal Races for these challenges will also provide an opportunity for two eSailors (one from the 49er and one from the Nacra) to qualify for the eSailing World Championship Playoffs.This will give eSailors a chance at qualifying to the Live Final, where the 2020 eSailing World Champion will be crowned.



Existing eSailors and new players are invited to compete in these classic regattas for free from today!



The first challenge is available now and can be played on Virtual Regatta Inshore on iOS - Android.

