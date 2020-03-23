World Sailing is reviewing each event in collaboration with the Organising Authorities and the Olympic Class Associations. A full list of events and current status is available below.
Last updated Monday 23 March, 1000 UTC.
470 World Championships, Palma ESP: 13 - 21 March POSTPONED. Announcement
Asian Championships, Abu Dhabi, UAE: 15 - 22 March Asian Olympic Qualifier POSTPONED until after Ramadan. Announcement
Trofeo Princesa Sofia, Palma, ESP: 27 March - 4 April CANCELLED. Announcement
WCS Genoa, ITA: 12 - 19 April African, Asian & European Qualifier CANCELLED. Announcement
Semaine Olympique Francaise de Voile, Hyeres, FRA: 18 April - 25 April. POSTPONED TO END OF MAY. Announcement
470 Europeans, Hyeres, FRA: 5 - 13 May
Finn Gold Cup, Palma, ESP: 8 - 16 May
RS:X Europeans, Athens, GRE: 10 - 16 May
49er/49erFX/Nacra 17 Europeans, Malcesine: ITA 11 - 17 May POSTPONED. Announcement
Laser / Radial Europeans, Kalamata, GRE: 6 - 23 May
Medemblik Regatta, Medemblik, NED: 4-7 June
WCS Enoshima, JPN: 14 - 21 June
Kieler Woche, Kiel, JPN: 20 - 28 June. POSTPONED TO 5-13 SEPTEMBER. Announcement
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, JPN: 24 July - 9 August
World Sailing's Medical Commission are in close communication with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the IOC Medical and Scientific Commission in order to closely monitor the development of COVID-19.
World Sailing are in regular contact with its stakeholders and are providing advice and guidance to ensure the health and well-being of sailors worldwide.
It features the latest news and events from the sailing world together with features and info in an easy-to-use format.
