Following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), a number of international Olympic sailing events have either been postponed or cancelled.

Asian Olympic Qualifier

African, Asian & European Qualifier

World Sailing is reviewing each event in collaboration with the Organising Authorities and the Olympic Class Associations. A full list of events and current status is available below.

Last updated Monday 23 March, 1000 UTC.

470 World Championships, Palma ESP: 13 - 21 March - POSTPONED
Asian Championships, Abu Dhabi, UAE: 15 - 22 March - POSTPONED until after Ramadan
Trofeo Princesa Sofia, Palma, ESP: 27 March - 4 April - CANCELLED
Semaine Olympique Francaise de Voile, Hyeres, FRA: 18 April - 25 April - CANCELLED
470 Europeans, Hyeres, FRA: 5 - 13 May - POSTPONED TO END OF MAY
Finn Gold Cup, Palma, ESP: 8 - 16 May - POSTPONED
RS:X Europeans, Athens, GRE: 10 - 16 May
49er/49erFX/Nacra 17 Europeans, Malcesine: ITA 11 - 17 May
Laser / Radial Europeans, Kalamata, GRE: 6 - 23 May
Medemblik Regatta, Medemblik, NED: 4-7 June
WCS Enoshima, JPN: 14 - 21 June - POSTPONED TO 5-13 SEPTEMBER
Kieler Woche, Kiel, JPN: 20 - 28 June
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, JPN: 24 July - 9 August

World Sailing's Medical Commission are in close communication with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the IOC Medical and Scientific Commission in order to closely monitor the development of COVID-19.

World Sailing are in regular contact with its stakeholders and are providing advice and guidance to ensure the health and well-being of sailors worldwide.