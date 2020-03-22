Professional and recreational sailors will face off against each other on Monday 23 March from 12:02 UTC in Virtual Regatta's The Great Escape, a virtual race from La Rochelle to Curaçao in the Caribbean.





eSailors will be able to choose from one of four well known offshore boats - the Ultim, IMOCA, Class 40 and the Figaro 3. The weather conditions within the game will replicate the real-life conditions across the route and the estimated time of arrival for the first boat is 31 March.



Following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) millions are encouraged to stay at home and there is no better way for sailors and fans to get their sailing fix than with a 4,000-mile virtual race.



Virtual Regatta, the leading digital sailing platform, has offered all players the VIP status. This will grant the eSailors with extended weather trajectory forecasts over 120 hours, the ability to display 100 friendly boats instead of 50 and customisation of the base map.



Head to Virtual Regatta Offshore to register ahead of the 12:02 UTC start time on Monday 23 March - Professional sailors such as Sam Davies, Armel Le Cléac'h, Boris Hermann and Jérémie Beyou will participate in the race and millions more will have the opportunity to race against them.eSailors will be able to choose from one of four well known offshore boats - the Ultim, IMOCA, Class 40 and the Figaro 3. The weather conditions within the game will replicate the real-life conditions across the route and the estimated time of arrival for the first boat is 31 March.Following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) millions are encouraged to stay at home and there is no better way for sailors and fans to get their sailing fix than with a 4,000-mile virtual race.Virtual Regatta, the leading digital sailing platform, has offered all players the VIP status. This will grant the eSailors with extended weather trajectory forecasts over 120 hours, the ability to display 100 friendly boats instead of 50 and customisation of the base map.Head to Virtual Regatta Offshore to register ahead of the 12:02 UTC start time on Monday 23 March - https://www.virtualregatta.com/en/offshore-game/