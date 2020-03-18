#SailingAllTogether

Using WeTransfer.com (to send files of up to 2GB)

Providing a download link to a file on your Dropbox or Google Drive accounts

Calling all sailors - we need you!With the sporting world on lockdown due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, sailing has been no different, with regattas in all areas unfortunately affected by cancellations or postponements.But we're aiming to bring the sailing community together during these testing times - and we need your help!It can be of anything - foiling in champagne conditions, a tricky tack or gybe, or even a calamitous capsize.We're looking for big yachts, small dinghies, foiling cats, windsurfing & kiteboarding and everything in between!It doesn't matter if you're young or old, male or female, professional or amateur - we are accepting videos of all kinds from sailors of all backgrounds.Our favourites will be featured on our social media channels, with credit to the owners, so if you've got a Facebook page, Twitter account or Instagram profile, let us know and we'll tag you!Let's spread some positivity through the power of the best sport in the world!You can do this by:

Or if you prefer to send via mobile, just drop us a WhatsApp message on +44 7764 587926

Alternatively, you can send us a Direct Message on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

If possible, please include your name, where you're from and what you're sailing, and any other information you feel is relevant.

If you'd like to share your video through your own channels, too, use the hashtag #SailingAllTogether. We'll monitor everyone who tags this and share the best ones!



It's time for the sailing community to come together and celebrate what we love about our sport - please join us!



By sending us a video, or using the hashtag #SailingAllTogether, you confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions available on our website, you are the owner of this material, those involved in the video consent to their image being used, and that you give us permission to share it on social media.



For further information on the usage of the video, please see World Sailing's privacy policy here.