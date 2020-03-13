World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is recruiting for a Head of Marketing and Sponsorship and a Partnerships Manager to sit within its Commercial Team.





Head of Marketing and Sponsorship



The Head of Marketing and Sponsorship will have full responsibility for the leadership of brand and marketing, will work closely with the Commercial Director to deliver against key commercial objectives and will work collaboratively with the wider World Sailing team.



The role requires a high level of political awareness and navigation skills in order to manage the varied needs of key stakeholders; you will need to be able to multi-task efficiently and resolve problems under pressure. It is a role that requires the ability to build effective relationships internally and externally with a broad stakeholder family.



The role is very hands-on and a keen eye for 'what good looks like' is crucial. This role will require a can-do attitude to getting work done, the ability to multi-task, prioritise and time plan effectively, and the intuitive understanding of what it takes to deliver a broad list of requirements under pressure and to a high standard. Excellent communication skills, excellent written skills, very high attention to detail and a focus on high standards of delivery are all essential.



The role requires a broad skillset and experience across brand management, marketing and sponsorship, and previous experience at a management level is essential. Agency experience is preferred.



Click here for the job description.



Partnerships Manager



This is a role that will require a broad skill set in all aspects of partnership and programme management. World Sailing currently has three Tier 1 global partners, and three Tier 2 global partners, with differing requirements for servicing and activation throughout an extensive annual programme of activity.



This role will therefore require a can-do attitude to getting work done, the ability to multi-task, prioritise and time plan effectively, and the intuitive understanding of what it takes to deliver a broad list of requirements under pressure and to a high standard.



This individual will work closely with the Head of Marketing and the Commercial Director, as well as the wider Commercial team, and will become the 'go-to' contact for most partners. It is a role that requires the ability to build effective relationships internally and externally with a broad stakeholder family.



Excellent communication skills, very high attention to detail and a focus on high standards of delivery are all essential. Alongside proactively planning, you must be able to react swiftly to changing circumstances, both using your initiative and taking direction as required. Experience working with partners, sponsors or clients, agency side or equivalent, is essential.



As a team, we are very hands-on. We are all prepared to roll up our sleeves and get the job done - everything from creating high-end presentations for our partners, to ensuring a partner flag is in the right place at the right time. A keen eye for 'what good looks like' is crucial.



Click here for the job description.

