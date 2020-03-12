World Sailing reports the cancellation of the Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar and the postponement of the 470 World Championships that were due to be held in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Cancellation of the 2020 Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar



The Organizing Committee announces the cancellation of the 2020 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and following recommendations from the Spanish and Balearic Governments. This affects all classes (Olympic classes, One-Design, Open Foil and ORC).



The organizers of the event, that was expected to be held in the Bay of Palma from 25 March to 4 April, deeply regret this situation but must follow the restrictions requested by the Health Authorities in order to face this global health issue.



Participants who are already in some of the three venues of the regatta -Club Nàutic S'Arenal, Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa and Real Club Náutico de Palma can stay and keep using the facilities, unless further restrictions from the Government and Health Authorities are applied.



https://www.trofeoprincesasofia.org/



Postponement of the 2020 470 World Championships



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the latest situation developments, and following instructions of the Spanish and Balearic Government, as well as the recommendations from World Sailing, the 470 Class Association, together with Club Nautic Arenal, are obliged to postpone the 470 Worlds which were scheduled to take place in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, from the 13 to the 21 of March.



The 470 Class, together with World Sailing's Member National Authorities and the Organizing Club, will investigate the possibility of holding the Worlds in the coming months, after the 15 April, with more information to come as soon as possible.



