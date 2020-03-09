The Organising Authority of the 2020 ASAF Asian Championships, which were due to be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from 15 - 22 March 2020, have postponed the Championships as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19.





The Organising Authority has commenced work with all stakeholders to finalise new dates in April.



World Sailing and the International Olympic Committee acknowledged the postponement.



The 2020 ASAF Asian Championships is an Asian Tokyo 2020 Continental Olympic Qualification Event for the Laser, Laser Radial, 49er and Men's and Women's RS:X.



Further information on the event website is available here -

