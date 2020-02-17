Following a request for information to allow for a Paris 2024 Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore Equipment market assessment, World Sailing has received a positive industry response from Manufacturers and Class Associations.

In December 2019, World Sailing issued a Request for Information (RFI) to engage manufacturers and classes in the discussions around the Equipment.World Sailing received 12 responses from manufacturers and designers who provided information such as technical data including production capacity, handicap certificates, statements of suitability for double handed sailing, sailors endorsements and existing fleet sizes.The following manufacturers and classes responded to the RFI:

The Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition will, for the first time ever, feature a Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore Event that will test the mental resolve and physical attributes of the sailors competing.



At World Sailing's 2019 Annual Conference in Bermuda, World Sailing's Council, the main decision-making body of World Sailing, approved the decision-making process for the selection of Equipment for the Event.



The criteria for suitable Equipment for the Olympic Offshore Event will be published no later than 31 December 2020 and the Equipment will be selected no later 31 December 2023. With regards to the qualification events, a list of Equipment that meets the qualification criteria shall be published no later than 31 December 2020. It is expected that the criteria will give the widest possible choice of suitable equipment, giving many manufacturers the opportunity for their equipment to be selected.



A 2024 Offshore Equipment Working Party composed of members of the Equipment Committee, Oceanic and Offshore committee and World Sailing Technical and Offshore team has been put to the task to consider criteria and evaluate the suitability of Equipment.



The RFI responses will help guide event organisers and provide Member National Authorities with opportunities to train and compete in Equipment that is readily available and affordable within their country and continent.



On 7 April 2020, manufacturers and Class Associations will join members of the Offshore Equipment Working Party to further discuss Equipment and criteria.



Manufacturers and Class Associations who wish to be considered should review the RFI and send the requested information to World Sailing's Technical and Offshore team.