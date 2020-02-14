The Notice of Race for the 2020 Youth Sailing World Championships, that will be held from 12 - 19 December in Salvador, Brazil, has been released.

th edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships and is once again expecting to attract over 400 sailors from more than 60 nations.



Click here for the Notice of Race.



Organised by World Sailing in conjunction with the Confederacao Brazileira de Vela, the 2020 Youth Worlds will be held out of Aratu Naval Base with racing on Todos os Santos Bay in Salvador.



Registration, training and practice racing will take place on 12 and 13 December ahead of the Opening Ceremony. Racing will start on Monday 14 December and run through to Friday 18 December with sailors departing the day after.



The One and Two Person Dinghies will sail a nine race series with the Multihull, Windsurf and Skiff competitors sailing 13 races.



The 2020 edition of the event is open to competitors above the age of 12 and under the age of 19 on 31 December 2020.



Further information on eligibility, entry, fees, equipment, accommodation, format and schedule is available in the Notice of Race.



For information about accommodation prior to the event and for additional questions please contact

2020 will mark the 50edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships and is once again expecting to attract over 400 sailors from more than 60 nations.Organised by World Sailing in conjunction with the Confederacao Brazileira de Vela, the 2020 Youth Worlds will be held out of Aratu Naval Base with racing on Todos os Santos Bay in Salvador.Registration, training and practice racing will take place on 12 and 13 December ahead of the Opening Ceremony. Racing will start on Monday 14 December and run through to Friday 18 December with sailors departing the day after.The One and Two Person Dinghies will sail a nine race series with the Multihull, Windsurf and Skiff competitors sailing 13 races.The 2020 edition of the event is open to competitors above the age of 12 and under the age of 19 on 31 December 2020.Further information on eligibility, entry, fees, equipment, accommodation, format and schedule is available in the Notice of Race.For information about accommodation prior to the event and for additional questions please contact salvador2020@cbvela.org.br