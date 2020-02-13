The Women's Skiff and Mixed Multihull Asian Continental Qualification Events have been moved to the Hempel World Cup Series event in Genoa, Italy from the 12-19 April 2020 and World Sailing has updated the 'Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualification Events' document to reflect this change.
The Hempel World Cup Series Genoa event will also act as the final opportunity for European sailors to qualify for Tokyo 2020.
The latest version of the qualification system and results from all Qualification Events are available at www.sailing.org/tokyo2020.php.
